Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula

The school conducted a draw of lots for admissions to nursery for the forthcoming session. Nearly 600 students registered for admission against 100 seats. The whole process was conducted by students of Class I in the presence of parents to keep the process transparent. Ten seats were reserved for preferred categories, including wards of alumni and siblings of already studying students. As the draw began, parents restlessly waited for their kids’ name to be announced. While the lucky ones celebrated with their kids, those who could not secure a seat were disappointed. “The event went off well and parents were appreciative of the process,” said Principal Jaya Bhardwaj. She congratulated the parents whose children got selected.
