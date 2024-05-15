Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula

The school organised a grand fiesta to celebrate ‘motherhood’ on Mother’s Day. The unconditional love and dedication of a mother was brought to light through a series of activities, viz a viz Tarang: Singing Together, Walk the Ramp: Sustainable Fashion, Mum’s Special, Artful, Cold Cooking, Heartstrings: A Reel of Love, Storytelling and many more, to celebrate and honour the remarkable women in our lives. More than 90 per cent mother-child pairs participated in the event with great excitement. Principal Jaya Bhadwaj highlighted the multitasking abilities of super moms, from running homes as well as handling jobs.

