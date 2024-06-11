Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula

Hansraj Public School organised a ‘Digital Literacy Campaign’ for senior members of the Hansarian family, as part of its community outreach programme. The initiative, specifically designed to focus on digital inclusion for those who are otherwise on the other side of the cliff, was a great success. The classes, free of cost, were conducted in a comfortable and conducive learning environment, where the learners were empowered with the essential digital skills needed in today’s technology driven world. “It has been worth my time to attend these classes, as now I can order my medicines online and book a cab when I need to move,” said Mr Rajesh Katoch, SDO, Agriculture and Marketing Board, Panchkula, one of the attendees. “The world is becoming increasingly dependent on Internet-enabled technologies. It is critical for senior citizens to build digital literacy skills to navigate the online world. While digital inclusion can significantly benefit seniors, digital exclusion can have the opposite effect. Seniors who do not have digital literacy skills can miss out on valuable opportunities. When they do use the Internet, they can encounter significant difficulties and unique dangers. This initiative has been designed, as part of our social responsibility towards the community, said Principal Jaya Bhardwaj. She congratulated the participants for overcoming their inhibition to participate to learn.

#Panchkula