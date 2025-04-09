Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula

The school, in partnership with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), organised a two-day Training of Trainers (TOT) programme. The initiative brought together educators from diverse schools across the region, focusing on enhancing instructional and training capabilities as envisaged by NEP 2020. The inauguration ceremony featured guests Tarun Kumar, Joint Secretary & Head Centre of Excellence, CBSE, Panchkula Region, Inderjeet Mittal, Master Trainer at the Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM), Union Department of Personnel and Training, and Sharad Nautiyal, Master Trainer from the Union Department of Personnel and Training. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj warmly welcomed the dignitaries and the guests. In his address, Tarun Kumar highlighted the CBSE’s endeavours to develop skilled trainers, emphasising the significance of capacity building among educators. He noted that the course aims to cultivate core training skills and will involve training at least 100 trainers in each area for subject-specific programmes. The keynote address was delivered by Sharad Nautiyal, who outlined the course structure and objectives. The programme equipped the trainees with innovative teaching techniques and classroom management strategies to foster an impactful learning environment. The participants received practical guidance on creating engaging content for learners.