Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula, celebrate Deep‘O’Ullaas

Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula, celebrated Deep‘O’Ullaas, a week-long Diwali festival that brought together cultural heritage, artistic expression, entrepreneurial learning and the spirit of responsible celebrations. The festivities commenced with an initiative promoting a cracker-free Diwali, followed by a special assembly themed ‘The Light Within’. The assembly encouraged students to reflect on the importance of inner strength, kindness, compassion and positivity, highlighting that the true essence of Diwali lies in illuminating lives through goodness. The celebrations culminated in a vibrant festive extravaganza, with the school campus transformed into a colourful spectacle. Dressed in traditional attire, Hansarians added to the festive charm through melodious songs, spirited dance performances and an array of engaging creative activities. Students explored their artistic talents through diya, toran and thali decoration, drawing inspiration from India’s rich cultural traditions. A house-wise rangoli-making competition and a best decorated classroom contest further showcased their imagination, aesthetic sensibilities and collaborative spirit, with every creation adding a distinctive festive touch to the campus. An important highlight was the inauguration of ‘The Soul-Craft Studio’ by Principal Jaya Bhardwaj on November 4, 2026. The studio showcased an exquisite collection of handmade festive products created by student entrepreneurs of the school’s enterprise, Craftribe. From intricately designed torans and decorative candles to beautifully embellished diyas, puja thalis and festive artefacts, the collection reflected the students’ craftsmanship, innovation and entrepreneurial acumen. Addressing the students, Principal Jaya Bhardwaj highlighted that “festivals are not merely occasions for celebration but also opportunities to reconnect with our cultural roots and reaffirm the values that shape our lives”.