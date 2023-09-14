Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula, celebrates World Literacy Day

“The role of education is to prepare the learner to take on the challenges of life and be able to take the right decision, working for the welfare of the life on earth. Learning should go beyond the realms of bookish knowledge, inculcating the values which are the pillars of our rich cultural heritage,” said Principal Jaya Bhardwaj, while addressing the gathering on World Literacy Day. A ‘hawan’ was performed. Philosopher Swami Dharam Dev Maharaj urged the students to recognise the implication of ‘Vedas’ in modern life, despite being the most ancient scriptures of human civilisation as their teachings hold true even to this day. A ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ was organised in the evening which was attended by eminent personalities of the DAV fraternity. The school choir, staff and students, filled the evening with the rendering of melodious ‘bhajans’, all in the praise of the Almighty.
