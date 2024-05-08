Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula, holds blood donation camp

The school organised blood donation camp on its premises along with the first parent-teacher meet of the session. With strategic partnership in place, the Department of Transfusion Medicine, PGI, Chandigarh, maintained high standards of safety and efficiency in the camp. As many as 117 units of blood were collected. The school has been organising blood donation camp for the last 16 years. “Sustenance of the planet is the key to survival. Coming together for the common good, nurtures in the learner values, which are the need of the hour. Collaboration of all kinds sensitises the students to participate in events and understand their social responsibility. It is satisfying to see that we at Hansraj have been carrying out the blood donation drive successfully for 16 years consecutively. It is heartening to note that the students and their parents have always stood by the endeavours we initiate for community outreach,” said Principal Jaya Bhardwaj.
