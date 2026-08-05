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Home / The School Tribune / Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula, organises 10th edition of Effervescence

Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula, organises 10th edition of Effervescence

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:18 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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With the blessings of Padma Shri awardee Punam Suri, President, DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi, Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula, organised the 10th edition of Effervescence 2026, the Annual Junior School Exhibition. Based on the theme, Today's Learning Leads to Tomorrow's Leaders, the exhibition celebrated experiential learning and highlighted how classroom experiences shape confident, creative and compassionate future leaders. The exhibition was inaugurated by P Sofat, Vice-Chairperson, HPS, in the presence of school manager Jaskiran Harika. Students from Nursery to Class IV captivated visitors through interactive exhibits, STEM experiments, live demonstrations, role plays, artistic creations and thematic presentations, showcasing their creativity, innovation and conceptual understanding. A special attraction, Craft Tribe, displayed handcrafted products made by students, promoting creativity and an entrepreneurial mindset. A book fair encouraged young learners to develop a lifelong love for reading. The event received an overwhelming response from parents, visitors and Principals from DAV schools across the Tricity, who appreciated the students' confidence, presentation skills and depth of learning. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj emphasised that meaningful learning extends beyond examinations, empowering children to inquire, innovate, collaborate and lead with confidence, compassion and integrity in accordance with the vision of NEP 2020.

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