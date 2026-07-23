Hansuja wins Kathak dance competition

Bringing laurels to Bhartiya Public School, Ambala Cantt, Hansuja of Class XI-C secured the first prize in the senior group at the National-Level Kathak Dance Competition organised by Akhil Natrajan Anter Sanskritik Sangh, Nagpur. The event was held at Panjim, Goa, and witnessed participation from 205 teams across India, making the achievement truly remarkable. Hansuja displayed exceptional grace, rhythm, and mastery of Kathak, earning appreciation from both judges and audience. Her outstanding performance reflected her unwavering dedication, countless hours of practice, and deep passion for the classical dance form. She achieved this remarkable feat under the expert guidance of her Guru, Anju Miglani, whose constant encouragement and training played a vital role in her success. Principal Munish Jain congratulated Hansuja on her outstanding accomplishment and appreciated her hard work, perseverance, and commitment to excellence. He also acknowledged the invaluable guidance of Anju Miglani in nurturing her talent and wished Hansuja continued success in the years ahead.

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