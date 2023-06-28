Happiness apocalypse

Saikrit Gulati

As summer vacations is on, i am reminded of a quote from Betty Williams — "When all else fails, take a vacation."

The importance of holidays and vacation is asll too well known. Not just weekly holidays, but even festivals across the globebring happiness. Summers has come to be commonly associated with mangoes and month-long holidays alike. For people in India, both of these things are precious and treasured.

Being a school student, the month-long vacation comes as a non-negligible part of the academic calendar. These not just provide a period of rest for the coming year, but are also a time to explore one’s surroundings. With the commencement of this seasonal break comes another part that fills each living person with joy.

Even the most calm and stoic person cannot help but jump at the thought of journeying to another place.In short, travelling.

Annual holiday goes hand-in-hand with the summer vacation and it seems as the most obvious thing to do in summer vacation.

Travelling has become synonymous with one's holidays in this season of heat.

Often, in India, we find people travelling to the hills to get some solace.

From climbing vertiginous mountains to embarking on adventurous odysseys while being surrounded by mountains, such trips never fail to attract old and young alike.

Mountain hiking and trips can never derive jejune responses from one stranded and troubled by the heat on the plains of North India. As a consequence, people from all walks of life make a beeline for the hilly states of the country in this season.

Summer vacation is also the ideal time to spend with one’s family. I have heard elders talking about summers of their time, when these holidays would be dotted with entertainment and family games. Ranging from cricket to football, from ludo to chess and carrom to snakes-and-ladders, the century of the post-Independence Era was one of games.

Games not just meant a mode of staying entertained but were also a means of spending quality time with one’s family.

In today’s day, our lives have been so rattled by the digital gadgets that we have forgot all about our families. Everyone is so engrossed in these screens that family time takes a backseat. The times of the COVID-19-induced lockdown were a harsh reminder about the importance of a loving family.

However, in our race to the pinnacle, we have forgot to derive laughter in the small anecdotes of everyday life.

Giving time to the people whom we value the most can certainly be our savior from ultimate happiness apocalypse.

The writer is a student of Class IX, St John’s School, Chandigarh