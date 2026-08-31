Harit Mahotsav at OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

The school organised Harit Mahotsav to promote environmental awareness and conservation among students. Guests of honour Sunil Arora and Rajesh Kumar from the Human Foundation inspired learners with their words. The event featured the badging of Oxy Brigades, a Green Oath Ceremony and tree plantation by Principal Neelam Sharma and students. The Oxyzone, Paudhshala and Tulsi Vatika showcased the students’ commitment to nature. Director Esha Bansal congratulated the Eco Club, while the Principal thanked the Human Foundation for its guidance and support.

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