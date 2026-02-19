Harshit excels in Olympiad

Harshit Rathour of Class X of Minerva Ghumarwin's Genius secured first rank in the Unified International Cyber Olympiad (UICO) across the Himachal Pradesh and Punjab zone. Defying all odds, Harshit won the gold medal and etched his name in history by showcasing his exceptional intelligence in the Unified International Cyber Olympiad 2025-26. He achieved the unprecedented distinction of securing first position across both Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Harshit attributed his success to the constant support and guidance of his parents and teachers, expressing gratitude for their encouragement and belief in his abilities.

