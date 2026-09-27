Harshita 2nd in Sanskrit event

Harshita, an alumna of Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon, has brought laurels to the school by securing the second position among 11 schools in the Sanskrit Prashan Manch Competition and winning a trophy. She has also secured the highest marks among 500 students in an English competition. The CBSE appreciated her attempt and handwriting as being among the best. Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Nain congratulated Harshita on her remarkable achievements and wished her continued success.

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