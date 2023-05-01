Harshita Katoch excels at Vigyan Manch

Alampur DAV's Harshita Katoch was selected for the national level competition at the Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan held in Shimla on April 22. Four students from the school, Harshita Ktoch, Nandani, Varnika Jain and Harsh Bharti, from Alampur district of Kangra in HP participated in it. Harshita got the second position at the state level. With this, she was selected for the national-level competition to be held in Kerala. Principal of the school Bikram Singh, while blessing all winners, inspired other students to participate in such competitions and to bring laurels to the school.
