Harsimran, Nirmaanjeet win gold medals

Students of Sri Dasmesh Public Sr Sec School, Patiala, won gold medals at district-level sports competitions. Harsimran Kaur of Class VIII secured gold in karate at the competition held at Hindu Public School, Patiala, while Nirmaanjeet Singh of Class VIII clinched gold in boxing at the event organised at Multipurpose Senior Secondary School, Patiala. School secretary Jaswinder Kaur and Principal Preet Mohinder Kaur congratulated the students, their parents and coaches Harinderpal Singh and Parmjit Singh.

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