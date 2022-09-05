Harsimrat — a promising grappler

Harnimrat Singh of Class IX of Yadwindra Public School, Patiala, has shown utmost strength and resilience in the physically challenging game of grappling in the National Grappling Championship 2022 held recently at Rishikul Vidyapeeth, Sonepat. It was organised by the Grappling Federation of India. This tough guy of YPS has won silver medal in U-15 category, making him the school's first-ever grappler and medal winner in this sport.