Harveer of Golden Earth Global School, Sangrur, shoots gold

Harveer Singh, a Class IX student at Golden Earth Global School, Sangrur, won a gold medal at the National Federation Shooting Cup 2025 held in Patiala. Over 250 students from states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana took part in the event. Harveer’s precise marksmanship earned him first place. Principal Dr Parminder Sandhu congratulated Harveer on his achievement and praised his dedication and hard work, stating he had brought great pride to the school and his family.