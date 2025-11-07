Haryana Youth Conclave, Bharat Youth Parliament conclude at The Millennium School, Kurukshetra

The two-day Haryana Youth Conclave and Bharat Youth Parliament 2025 concluded at The Millennium School, Kurukshetra, with meaningful discussions on the second day. The second day of the two-day Haryana Youth Conclave, Bharat Youth Parliament 2025, began at the school auditorium. The programme commenced with the master of ceremonies warmly welcoming all guests, judges, participants, and the audience. The chief guest was Ashok Kumar Arora, MLA, Kurukshetra. In her welcome address, Principal Renu Raghav expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all guests, judges, parents, and participants from various schools. A captivating solo dance performance by a student of the school delighted everyone. After the announcement of the Secretariat Awards, representatives of various committees were honoured, and prizes were distributed. The best speakers, representatives, and media teams of both Shift I and Shift II committees were felicitated. A vibrant dance performance was given by students of the school. During the closing address, the announcements for Best Committee, Best Delegate, and Best School Awards brought renewed excitement among all participants.

Advertisement