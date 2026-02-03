'Hawan' held for Class XII students

A 'hawan' ceremony was held for Class XII at Navyug Senior Secondary School, Mohan Nagar, Kurukshetra. The school Director BD Gaba extended his best wishes to the students and wished them a bright future. Addressing the students, he said that they should understand the importance of life. He encouraged all the students to continue their studies and pursue higher education to serve the country. He encouraged the students to perform their best in exams with patience, dedication and hard work. The school Principal, Devendra Arora, also interacted with the students. Headmistress Preeti Mishra extended her best wishes to the students, wishing them a bright future, urging the students uphold the values of honesty and truthfulness. All teachers also extended their best wishes to the students. On this occasion, school administrator Vikas Gaba, Coordinator Ritu Chaudhary, teachers Manjeet, Nancy, Seema, Paramjyoti, Neetu, Sonia, Rajni, Payal, Harinder, Priyanka, Rihana, Madhu, Poonam, Asha, Anjali, Monica, Sneh, Geeta Reema Kiran, Jasmer, Kiranjit, Shakti Prakash, along with other staff members, were also present.

