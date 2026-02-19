‘Hawan’ organised

St Teresa Convent School, Panchkula, organised a ‘hawan’ to invoke divine grace and bless the students of classes X and XII ahead of their board examinations. The sacred ritual aimed to instil mental clarity, inner strength, and a sense of spiritual grounding as students prepare for the significant academic milestone. The ceremony was enriched by the presence and guidance of president Amrit Lal Chopra, and Director Amit Chopra. They encouraged the students to remain focused, disciplined, and confident, reminding them that faith and hard work together pave the path to success. Students, along with teachers, participated wholeheartedly, seeking divine blessings for wisdom, perseverance, and excellence.

