Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / The School Tribune / ‘Hawan’ organised for students of classes X, XII

‘Hawan’ organised for students of classes X, XII

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:28 AM Feb 09, 2026 IST
A ‘hawan’ was organised on the premises of The Century School, Gharaunda, to seek divine blessings for the students of classes X and XII appearing for their board examinations. The event aimed to create a positive and spiritual atmosphere, instilling confidence and calmness among the students before their important academic milestone. The ceremony began with the chanting of sacred ‘mantras’ by a priest, followed by offerings into the holy fire by Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Principal Dr Karuna Arora along with the teachers, students. Students participated with devotion, praying for success, focus, and strength to perform well in their exams. The principal addressed the gathering, motivating students to work hard and believe in themselves. Teachers also extended their best wishes, emphasising the importance of discipline and perseverance. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of ‘prasad’ and blessings to all students. Managing Director Ankur Jindal extended his wishes by saying that the ‘hawan’ not only invoked divine grace but also strengthened the students’ faith and determination. It was a spiritually enriching experience that inspired everyone to approach the upcoming board examinations with confidence and a positive mind set.

