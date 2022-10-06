HD Public School, Janedghat, Shimla

Students celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri with reverence and zeal. Students of Class VIII and IX performed an informative skit showcasing the contribution of both the leaders in the struggle of freedom of the nation. Principal Pardeep Singh also delivered a speech on the occasion. He highlighted the contribution of Lal Bahadur Shastri and the movements spearheaded by Mahatma Gandhi. Class X students also presented a patriotic song.