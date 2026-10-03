Health and eye-screening camp organised

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35-B, Chandigarh, organised a comprehensive health and eye-screening camp for its students in collaboration with Saraswati Group of Colleges, Gharuan, Mohali. The eye screening included a range of optometric assessments such as distance and near visual acuity, objective and subjective refraction, colour vision, cover-uncover test, ocular motility, near point of convergence (NPC), pupillary reflexes, external eye examination, torchlight examination, digital eye strain assessment and an ocular symptom questionnaire. The nursing team also conducted BMI assessments through height and weight measurements and provided age-appropriate awareness on CPR, menstrual hygiene, and adolescent nutrition and diet. The initiative aimed to promote preventive healthcare, facilitate the early identification of potential health and vision concerns, and develop healthy habits among students. Principal Pritinder Kaur appreciated the initiative and emphasised the importance of regular health screening and awareness programmes in ensuring the overall well-being of students.

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