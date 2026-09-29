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Home / The School Tribune / Health and Wellness Camp organised

Health and Wellness Camp organised

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:16 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Emm Aar International School, Adampur, organised a Health and Wellness Camp for kindergarten students on the eve of NSS Day. The initiative promoted awareness about health, hygiene and healthy lifestyle habits while encouraging the spirit of service among NSS volunteers. During the camp, volunteers assisted the medical team in conducting dental check-ups, eyesight screening, and height and weight measurements. President Dr Ashish guided the volunteers on proper procedures and basic norms. The programme was held under the supervision of Principal Rajinder Kumar, with support from ANO Ashwini Kumar and NSS Programme Officer Shweta Verma. The camp promoted holistic development, community service and student well-being.

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