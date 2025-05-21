DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / Health awareness programme at Shivalik Public School, Mohali

Health awareness programme at Shivalik Public School, Mohali

School Note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:50 AM May 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school organised two insightful health awareness programmes aimed at promoting the overall well-being of students and helping parents understand their children's developmental needs. The first session, titled, “Adolescence and Menstrual Hygiene,” was held for the girl students of classes V to IX. Led by Dr Swati Gupta, Senior Consultant in the Department of Paediatrics at Fortis Mohali, the session addressed the physical and emotional changes that occur during puberty. Dr Gupta emphasised the importance of personal hygiene, regular physical activity and adopting nutritious eating habits during adolescence. The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, allowing students to confidently ask questions and fostering a comfortable space for open dialogue. Principal Poonam Rani highlighted the significance of such awareness programmes in nurturing a proactive and health-conscious school community. On May 17, the school hosted another session, “Little Bodies, Big Potential: Understanding Your Child’s Health,” exclusively for parents of kindergarten students. The session was conducted by Dr Rashmi Pandove, Associate Director of the Department of Paediatrics and Neonatology at Max Hospital, Mohali.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper