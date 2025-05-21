Health awareness programme at Shivalik Public School, Mohali

The school organised two insightful health awareness programmes aimed at promoting the overall well-being of students and helping parents understand their children's developmental needs. The first session, titled, “Adolescence and Menstrual Hygiene,” was held for the girl students of classes V to IX. Led by Dr Swati Gupta, Senior Consultant in the Department of Paediatrics at Fortis Mohali, the session addressed the physical and emotional changes that occur during puberty. Dr Gupta emphasised the importance of personal hygiene, regular physical activity and adopting nutritious eating habits during adolescence. The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, allowing students to confidently ask questions and fostering a comfortable space for open dialogue. Principal Poonam Rani highlighted the significance of such awareness programmes in nurturing a proactive and health-conscious school community. On May 17, the school hosted another session, “Little Bodies, Big Potential: Understanding Your Child’s Health,” exclusively for parents of kindergarten students. The session was conducted by Dr Rashmi Pandove, Associate Director of the Department of Paediatrics and Neonatology at Max Hospital, Mohali.

