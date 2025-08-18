Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, hosted a special health awareness workshop organised by Cornitos. The session, designed for students of classes IV and V, focused on creative and healthy snacking options using the newly launched Cornitos ‘Crusties’. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation by students. Guided by culinary experts from the brand, the young participants learned how these baked Crusties are an exciting anytime and anywhere snack as they have ‘zero transfat’ and ‘zero cholesterol’. They captivated the audience with their engaging interaction and exhilarating games. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh lauded the students for their active involvement and urged them to always look for healthy lifestyle options.

