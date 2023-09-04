Health camp at GGMSSS, Sector 20 B, Chandigarh

A health assessment camp in association with ALIMCO was organised in the school. About 100 CWSN (children with special needs) students were covered in the camp by a team of doctors from GMSH-16 and ALIMCO. They assessed various CWSN students from various cluster schools from new ALIMCO centre opened in Ashakiran, Sector 46, in where the facilities of assisted device walker, crutches and tricycle motorcycle are provided after assessment. About 20 NSS volunteers were put on duty. NSS Programme Officers Sunita Sheoran and Kamaljit, counsellor Monika along with Principal Beena Rani visited the camp, which was organised by resource person Rajesh Singh.