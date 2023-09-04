Health camp at GGMSSS, Sector 20 B, Chandigarh

A health assessment camp in association with ALIMCO was organised in the school. About 100 CWSN (children with special needs) students were covered in the camp by a team of doctors from GMSH-16 and ALIMCO. They assessed various CWSN students from various cluster schools from new ALIMCO centre opened in Ashakiran, Sector 46, in where the facilities of assisted device walker, crutches and tricycle motorcycle are provided after assessment. About 20 NSS volunteers were put on duty. NSS Programme Officers Sunita Sheoran and Kamaljit, counsellor Monika along with Principal Beena Rani visited the camp, which was organised by resource person Rajesh Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden 'disappointed' Xi won't attend G20 Summit in New Delhi, says 'but I am going to get to see him'
The last time the two Presidents met was at the G20 Summit i...
'I don't think Trump is going to be the nominee, it's going to be me': Nikki Haley
Indian-American presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said ...
Vivek Ramaswamy will ‘pardon Trump’ if elected to power in 2024
Says charges on Trump related to Espionage Act 'un-American'
UP youth steals Shivling from temple after his wish for marriage not fulfilled
The stolen Shivling is found 'hidden under a pile of leaves ...