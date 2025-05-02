Healthy breakfast competition at Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

A ‘Healthy Breakfast Competition — A culinary adventure’ was held at the school. It was an inter-house competition for classes VI to X. Students participated with full zeal and enthusiasm as they doled out nutritious backgrounds of relevant recipes chosen from selected themes. Chef caps, apron, menu card, nutritional value were displayed in an effective manner. The entire display was a visual treat and was found to be extremely artistic and innovative. Tulip House emerged as the winner, followed by Rose House. The day ended with teachers’ appreciation for students as they endowed their culinary spirits with great vigour. Table manners and etiquettes were also displayed in an effective way to kindle their aesthetic spirits.