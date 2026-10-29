Healthy food competition held

The Green Castle Smart School, Chandigarh, organised a healthy food competition for junior and senior students to raise awareness about healthy eating habits and encourage nutritious food choices. Students showcased their creativity through a variety of healthy food items. The colourful display of fresh fruits, vegetables and nutritious dishes made the competition both attractive and informative. Principal Pooja Grover motivated the students and highlighted the importance of a balanced diet for a healthy body and an active mind. Students were encouraged to include fresh fruits, green vegetables and other nutritious foods in their daily meals. The competition helped students understand that healthy food is essential for proper growth, strong immunity and overall well-being. The school emphasised the role of such activities in developing healthy habits and building a healthier future for children. The event concluded with the message: "Eat Healthy, Stay Healthy, and Grow Strong!"
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