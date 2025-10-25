Healthy Tiffin Competition organised

On the occasion of World Food Day, Noble Heart School, Nayagaon, organised a Healthy Tiffin Competition for students of pre-primary and primary classes. The event aimed to promote healthy eating habits. Students participated with enthusiasm, bringing a wide variety of homemade healthy dishes prepared with the help of their parents. The tiffin was judged on the basis of nutritional value, presentation, and creativity. Parents took keen interest in preparing meals that were both delicious and balanced. The winners were praised for their innovative dishes.
