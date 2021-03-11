Henderson Jubilee Sr Sec School, Kharar

To celebrate the everlasting bond of love and affection on the eve of the Mother's Day, several activities were organised for students from pre-primary to Class XII at Henderson Jubilee Senior Secondary School. Kids were told about the importance of the day. Jubiliant Kindergarteners celebrated this special day with lots of fun activities and some memorable performances. Children made cards to convey gratitude to their mothers for their unconditional love. Students from Class VI to Class XII took part in various activities, including speech and poem recitation and express their thoughts for their mother. Some of the students has made cards for their mothers. Ekta Rachel, Principal, appreciated the efforts of all the students and said the mother is the first teacher of a child. So, we must respect our parents and make efforts to fulfill their dreams.
