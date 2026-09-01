Heyaan wins English poetry competition

Manav Sehyog School, shine at the Sahodaya Inter-School English Poetry Recitation Competition held at Swami Sant Dass Public School, Phagwara. Among 52 participants from classes III to V, eight finalists competed in the final round. Heyaan Chander of Class V secured the first position with his confident and expressive recitation, clear pronunciation and impressive stage presence. Principal Sapna Kumar congratulated Heyaan and appreciated the teachers’ dedicated guidance.

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