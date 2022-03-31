High schools in Odisha's Ganjam to be illuminated with renewable energy

Berhampur, Mar 31
All government-run high schools in Odisha's Ganjam district will soon be illuminated with electricity generated from renewable energy.
The district administration has taken an initiative to make the high schools energy-independent by installing solar panels, Ganjam Collector Vijay Kulange said. The installation is set to be done from Friday by a Noida-based firm and likely to be completed in the next six months. There are 535 government high schools in the district, officials said.
Around Rs 9 crore will be spent under the project and expenditure will be met through the corporate social responsibility funds of different firms and contribution of the 'Mo School' (my school), an initiative to revamp the government and state-aided schools in Odisha.
The solar units will provide 2 kW and 4 kW of energy in small and big high schools respectively, according to the sources.
They claimed that Ganjam might be the first district in the country to have all government high schools covered under renewable energy when the project is complete.
The solar panel will help the schools in getting uninterrupted power supply and reducing the expenditure on electricity bills, District Rural Development Agency project director Shinde Dattatraya Bhausaheb said.
The power bills have gone up due to the use of interactive panels in smart classes and computers in the e-libraries in all the high schools that have been transformed under a scheme.
The solar panels can withstand a wind speed of 100 km per hour during a cyclone. It is also easy to dismantle within 10 minutes if needed, Bhausaheb said.
The project will also create awareness among students on the use of renewable energy, the district collector added.
