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Home / The School Tribune / Highland Public School students take part in Environment Day competitions

Highland Public School students take part in Environment Day competitions

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:29 PM Jun 10, 2026 IST
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On the occasion of World Environment Day, students of Highland Public School, Dharamsala, participated enthusiastically in inter-school poster-making, slogan-raising and declamation/poetry recitation competitions held at Gandhi Vatika, Dharamsala. The event aimed to spread awareness about environmental conservation and encourage young minds to contribute towards a sustainable future. Showcasing exceptional talent, creativity and confidence, the students delivered outstanding performances and brought laurels to the school by winning a total of seven trophies across various categories. The school management congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts of all participants and teachers for their dedication and hard work. The achievement reflects the school’s commitment to nurturing environmental awareness and promoting the holistic development of students.

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