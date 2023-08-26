Him Academy Public School, Hamirpur

Under ‘Khari Kamai’, an initiative carried out by the school for the betterment of the deprived children of the society, with moderate and sincere efforts of students of the Hira Nagar and Vikas Nagar campuses of the school, Rs 65,000 for Rahat Kosh was handed over to Hemraj Berwa, Deputy Commissioner, Hamirpur. This commendable effort was appreciated by the DC, who also interacted with students — Ananya, Sabhya Mahajan and Atharv Chauhan.

#Hamirpur