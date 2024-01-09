Him Academy Public School, Hamirpur

Yugratna Thakur, a Class XII student of the school has bagged a silver medal in the Khelo India Women Wushu Tournament held in Dehradun. Yugratna was selected to represent the state after her outstanding performance in the district-level tournament held last year. Director Pankaj Lakhanpal congratulated Yugratna on her remarkable feat.

#Hamirpur