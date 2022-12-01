Him Academy Public School, Hiranagar

A delegation comprising 20 students and two teachers from Rajmata Krishna Kumari Girl's Public School, Jodhpur, visited the school under an inter-cultural exchange programme. The delegates were given a warm welcome by students and teachers of the school. The hosts were attired in Himachali traditional dress. They were given a briefing about the school and taken around the school premises. The visitors also visited botanical garden and enjoyed Himachali delicacies. The activity session was appreciated by all.
