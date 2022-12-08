Him Academy Public School, Hiranagar

A youth leadership camp was organised by the NSS at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Joginder Nagar. As many as 804 volunteers from three districts participated in the camp. Four students — Arpit Sharma, Shweta, Garima and Keshav — fromthe school, also participated under the guidance of Programming Officers Rohit Agnihotri and Vijna Dogra. It is a matter of pride that Arpit Sharma and Shweta have been selected for Pre-RD Camp, which is to be held in Shimla. Arpit Sharma has been selected as group commandant.