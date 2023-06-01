HIM Academy Public School, Hiranagar

The academy students performed well by getting cent per cent result in CBSE Class X exams. Ishita and Kanishka Singh made everyone proud by scoring 98 per cent and securing the ninth position in merit list. Shahnavi Thakur and Kushagar Kumar scored 97.71 per cent marks. Shaguna and Dhruv Soni got 97.2 per cent. Ishita, Kanishka, Devangi and Akshat Puri got 100 per cent marks in mathematics and Ishita got full marks in English. The school management and Principal congratulated the students, their parents and the teachers.