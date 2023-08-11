Him Academy Public School, Hiranagar

As a step towards cyber wellness challenge, a guest lecture of Divya Samriti, an alumna of the school, was organised for students of Class XII. While addressing the students, Divya Samriti, an advocate, engineer, trademark attorney and an IP Mitra, touched points like IPR, copyright, patent, trademark, cyber attacks and their types, cyber laws and cyber crime reporting portal.
