Him Academy Public School, Hiranagar

Anvika Patial, student of Nursery Rose of the school, participated in shloka scholar recitation Wizkids carnival’s All India Sanskrit scholar June 2023 Challenge and got a certificate and a medal. She recited a rhyme under the theme, “A special person called me”. The performance was appreciated by everyone. Principal Vineeta Gupta congratulated Anvika and guide teachers Kavita Agnihotri and Manju Goswami for the outstanding achievement.