Him Academy Public School, Hiranagar

Students of the school grabbed positions in various competitions organised by the Himachal Sanskrit Academy, Hamirpur. Kshirin of Class VIII bagged the first position in a declamation competition. Shaurya of Class X bagged the third position in ‘Mantrochcharan’. Divyanshi, Anjali, Suhani, Saanvi, Prisha and Sasha got appreciation certificates in different categories.

