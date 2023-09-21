Him Academy Public School, Hiranagar

Students of the school grabbed positions in various competitions organised by the Himachal Sanskrit Academy, Hamirpur. Kshirin of Class VIII bagged the first position in a declamation competition. Shaurya of Class X bagged the third position in ‘Mantrochcharan’. Divyanshi, Anjali, Suhani, Saanvi, Prisha and Sasha got appreciation certificates in different categories.
