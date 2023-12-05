Him Academy Public School, Hiranagar

Displaying innovative ideas and thoughts, a language exhibition was organised at the school, wherein students exhibited a variety of models and charts of Sanskrit, Hindi and English. A confluence of three languages with mesmerising presentations declared a loud and clear message that every student is creative. Every chart and every model asserted the theme ‘Languaprisma’. Chief guests of the event Chairman and Vice-Chairperson of Him Academy, Prof RC Lakhanpal and CP Lakhanpal, Principal, Academics, Dr Himanshu Sharma, Principal, HAPS, Hiranagar, and teachers lauded the efforts, hard work and creativity of the students.