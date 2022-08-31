Him Academy Public School, Hiranagar, Hamirpur

Displaying different innovative ideas and thoughts, a language exhibition was organised at HAPS, Hiranagar, wherein students exhibited a variety of models and charts of Sanskrit, Hindi and English. Every chart and model was based on the theme - Bhasha Triveni Sangam. Chief guests of the event, Chairman and Vice chairperson Him Academy Prof RC Lakhanpal and CP Lakhanpal, Principal Academics Dr Himanshu Sharma, Principal HAPS Vikasnagar Naina Lakhanpal, judges and teachers lauded the efforts, hard work and creativity of the students.
