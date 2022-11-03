Him Academy Public School, Hiranagar, Hamirpur

The school has been awarded the position of the best school in academic performance by the Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab. The award was received by Principal Vineeta Gupta and academic co-ordinator Rohit Agnihotri in a magnificent award ceremony. The school management committee congratulated the teachers and students on the achievement of the school.
