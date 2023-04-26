Him Academy Public School, Hiranagar, Hamirpur

Students of the school celebrated Earth day. To create awareness among students about climate change and global warming, presentations were shown to the students of classes I to XII. The students of classes I to V were in green-coloured attires and participated in leaf painting. Scrap books were prepared by the students on leaves and flowers. The students made thematic danglers with green colour while the students of classes IX and X participated in a science quiz. A seminar was organised for the students of classes IX and XII on flora and fauna in which many students participated. The students of classes I and II were also taken for a nature walk. The tiny tots of the KG Wing were dressed up in green, blue and brown while going out for a nature walk. They also participated in leaf pasting and colouring of assignments. A rangoli was made by the students of Class VII.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to visit Chandigarh at noon; SAD leaders, workers gather at party office to pay tributes
His last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral vi...
Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative
Badal is remembered by his detractors for his rare qualities
PM Modi to participate in Quad summit in Sydney next month
It will be the first time Australia hosts the Quad Leaders’ ...
Operation Kaveri: 530 Indians evacuated from Sudan so far
India has set up a transit facility at Jeddah and all the In...