Him Academy Public School, Hiranagar, Hamirpur

Students of the school celebrated Earth day. To create awareness among students about climate change and global warming, presentations were shown to the students of classes I to XII. The students of classes I to V were in green-coloured attires and participated in leaf painting. Scrap books were prepared by the students on leaves and flowers. The students made thematic danglers with green colour while the students of classes IX and X participated in a science quiz. A seminar was organised for the students of classes IX and XII on flora and fauna in which many students participated. The students of classes I and II were also taken for a nature walk. The tiny tots of the KG Wing were dressed up in green, blue and brown while going out for a nature walk. They also participated in leaf pasting and colouring of assignments. A rangoli was made by the students of Class VII.