Him Academy Public School Hiranagar, Hamirpur

Students council of the school welcomed all the teachers at the school gate on Teachers’ Day. A number of activities were performed during morning assembly. Students performed dances and expressed their gratutude to their teachers. Principal Vineeta Gupta congratulated all teachers and said Teachers' Day is a special day for appreciating teachers.
