DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Him Academy Public School receives Innovation in Education Award

Him Academy Public School receives Innovation in Education Award

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a proud moment for the school community, Him Academy Public School, Hamirpur, received the Innovation in Education Award during the "Himachal Achievers Awards-2025" ceremony organised by The Tribune. The award was presented by the state's Public Works and Urban Development Minister, Vikramaditya Singh in Shimla. The school was recognised for its forward-looking strategies in education, those that emphasise modern teaching methods, a technology-enabled environment and strong student-centric learning culture. The accolade places the institution among the leading schools in the state. The award was received by Er Pankaj Lakhanpal, Director of HAPS Group of Institutions, under whose guidance the institutions have consistently set higher benchmarks in innovation, discipline and academic excellence. Management and staff of the school expressed their gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed their commitment to continued excellence by nurturing young minds through innovation, collaboration and excellence in teaching-learning.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts