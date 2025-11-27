Him Academy Public School receives Innovation in Education Award

In a proud moment for the school community, Him Academy Public School, Hamirpur, received the Innovation in Education Award during the "Himachal Achievers Awards-2025" ceremony organised by The Tribune. The award was presented by the state's Public Works and Urban Development Minister, Vikramaditya Singh in Shimla. The school was recognised for its forward-looking strategies in education, those that emphasise modern teaching methods, a technology-enabled environment and strong student-centric learning culture. The accolade places the institution among the leading schools in the state. The award was received by Er Pankaj Lakhanpal, Director of HAPS Group of Institutions, under whose guidance the institutions have consistently set higher benchmarks in innovation, discipline and academic excellence. Management and staff of the school expressed their gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed their commitment to continued excellence by nurturing young minds through innovation, collaboration and excellence in teaching-learning.

Advertisement