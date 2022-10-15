Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar

To make its students familiar with the United Nations and its various functioning bodies, a delegation of three teachers and 18 students from the school attended a Model United Nation (MUN) conference from October 5 to 8 at YPS, Patiala, Punjab. Delegates of the school acted as delegates of different countries across the globe and put forward their thoughts and suggestions for various agendas under different committees of the conference. Students also visited the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala, and met with Ashish Kumar, who had won bronze medal at 2020 Asia/Oceania Olympics Qualifier and represented India in the middleweight category at 2020 Olympics held in Tokyo, Japan.