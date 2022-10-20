Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar

The school organised one-day trip to Palampur Science Centre. The Junior Wing explored the world of science through various models. They got to see the scientific inventions and discoveries by the Indian and world scientists. Students also visited the science park, innovation hub, portable planetarium and the science gallery.
